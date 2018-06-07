WATER VALLEY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi town is ditching its ban on the sale of cold beer.

Beer has been sold in Water Valley for just over a decade, but always at room temperature. Aldermen voted unanimously this week to allow the sale of refrigerated beer.

Mississippi has a patchwork of city and county laws dealing with the sale of beer and alcohol.

The town’s Main Street Association director, Mickey Howley, tells The Oxford Eagle that Water Valley, population 3,400, is “catching up with the times.”

A new truck stop is being built near Water Valley, and Howley says that could have drained away some town revenue if aldermen had not legalized cold beer sales.

Water Valley is only five years behind nearby Oxford, which legalized cold beer sales in 2013.

