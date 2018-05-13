SUMMIT, Miss. (AP) — A southwest Mississippi town is giving permission to the demolition of a historic home.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that the Summit town council approved plans for owners to sell what’s known as the Stockdale house. A company will demolish it, salvaging building materials.

Thomas Ringland Stockdale, a congressman and state Supreme Court justice from Summit, built the house in 1869. He commanded a Confederate cavalry regiment during the Civil War.

Owners Dan and Lisa Lewman are selling the land to Summit’s First Baptist Church, which hasn’t said what it will do with the property.

Council members could have delayed the demolition for up to 180 days. The church is supposed to file plans to replace the house within a year before demolition permits are actually issued.

