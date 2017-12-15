JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has refused to give a woman convicted of capital murder in the 2010 death of a sheriff another hearing.
The Sun Herald reports the court on Thursday denied a rehearing for 26-year-old Brandy Nicole Williams, who is serving life in prison for driving the truck that struck and killed George County Sheriff Garry Welford.
The 62-year-old Welford was putting spikes at an intersection near the Alabama line to stop a truck in which Williams and Christopher Baxter were fleeing police.
Williams’ 2012 conviction was overturned by a state appeals court. She earned a new trial on the basis that Baxter wasn’t allowed to testify that he was driving. Court documents say Williams was behind the wheel when the truck stopped.
She was again convicted in 2016.
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com