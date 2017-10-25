BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district will resume teaching “To Kill A Mockingbird” after the book was pulled from a junior high reading list.

The Sun Herald reports that Biloxi School District administrators removed the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum earlier this month after the district received complaints that some of the book’s language “makes people uncomfortable.”

School officials say they’ll begin teaching it again in class starting Monday. Students, however, have to ask to participate and return a permission slip signed by a parent.

The school district had become the focus of a national public outcry when it pulled the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee, which deals with racial inequality in a small Alabama town.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com