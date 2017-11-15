BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Panola County investigators have arrested a driver accused of hitting a 15-year-old boy and leaving him to die.

Jadarius Chapman is in critical condition with broken bones and damage to his kidney, liver and spleen.

WHBQ-TV reports the sheriff’s office says 36-year-old James Sanford stopped after Monday’s accident, but instead of helping, he got back in his car and fled.

Sanford’s passenger told his girlfriend what happened and she returned to the scene, called 911 and waited for help. She told investigators who was responsible and investigator Terry Smith says Sanford admitted striking the teenager.

WREG-TV reports Sanford faces charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in bodily harm and no insurance and no driver’s license. Panola County deputies say Sanford has bonded out of jail.