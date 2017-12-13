LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. (AP) — A substitute teacher in Mississippi has been accused of inappropriate behavior with students.
News outlets report the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department arrested 23-year-old Steven Colby on Monday. County jail records say he was arrested on a charge of fondling by a person in a position of trust.
County schools told WHBQ-TV in a statement law enforcement was contacted after a student notified a Lake Cormorant High School guidance counselor about a substitute teacher sending an inappropriate text to a group of students.
Colby was contracted by a third-party, Kelly Services, which said in a statement it’s cooperating with investigators and that all substitute teachers undergo background checks and training.
Jail records say Colby’s bond is set at $30,000 with a court date scheduled for Friday.
It’s unclear if Colby has a lawyer.