STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University has announced it will start accepting applications from a platform that over 1 million college applicants use each year to apply to more than 800 universities worldwide.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports MSU announced Monday that it will begin accepting the Common Application from prospective undergraduate students Sept. 1. MSU Assistant Vice President for Enrollment John Dickerson says the Common App simplifies the university’s process.

The platform’s applicants make online accounts, and information submitted including high school grades and entrance exam scores are accepted by every school. But, each school has specific requirements as well.

It also helps connect applicants to financial aid.

Millsaps College in Jackson and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg had been the only schools in the state to accept the Common Application.

