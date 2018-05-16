STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University has announced it will start accepting applications from a platform that over 1 million college applicants use each year to apply to more than 800 universities worldwide.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports MSU announced Monday that it will begin accepting the Common Application from prospective undergraduate students Sept. 1. MSU Assistant Vice President for Enrollment John Dickerson says the Common App simplifies the university’s process.
The platform’s applicants make online accounts, and information submitted including high school grades and entrance exam scores are accepted by every school. But, each school has specific requirements as well.
It also helps connect applicants to financial aid.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
Millsaps College in Jackson and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg had been the only schools in the state to accept the Common Application.
___
Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com