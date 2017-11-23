STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Go online, buy a horse.
Mississippi State University is having an online auction Friday, Saturday and Sunday to sell 11 registered American Quarter Horses.
The university says in a news release that the auction includes a variety of horses, “from proven broodmares to 2-year-olds just beginning their careers.”
A 2-year-old sorrel named MSU Woody Acres is described by MSU representatives as “excellent minded, athletic and willing — perfect for disciplines ranging from youth show to ranch work.” The release says Oakville Highway, a broodmare retired from the show pen, has proven she can produce money-earning offspring.
Four horses from the riding herd are in the auction.
___
Online: https://auction.msucares.com/