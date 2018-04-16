JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi legislative leader says conservatives should support his plan to finance road and bridge work, arguing that a shift from income to fuel taxes will aid the state.

House Speaker Philip Gunn says Gov. Phil Bryant’s closure of more than 100 bridges proves Mississippi needs to act quickly.

Gunn last week renewed a proposal to divert some taxes collected on internet sales to cities and counties, and proposed reducing some income taxes and replacing them with fuel taxes. That would divert at least $270 million a year to transportation from other state spending.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves opposes any fuel tax. Gunn says he hasn’t heard back from Reeves.

Gunn spoke Monday a forum sponsored by the Capitol press corps and Mississippi State University’s Stennis Institute of Government.