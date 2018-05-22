JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi can expect to receive nearly $4.5 million from the federal government in the next few months to improve election security.

That’s according to Leah Rupp Smith, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.

Smith said Tuesday that Hosemann applied for a state grant from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson issued a statement earlier Tuesday saying he thought Republican Hosemann had not applied for the grant. Thompson also said Mississippi election officials could benefit from cybersecurity training.

Smith says Hosemann’s office “long ago addressed the need for increased cybersecurity protection.”

Mississippi is among the states where most counties use electronic voting machines that don’t leave a paper trail. Cybersecurity experts say lack of paper makes it difficult to check election results for signs of manipulation.