GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an intersection has left one man dead in Mississippi.

News outlets report that Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim in the Sunday night shooting in Gulfport as 33-year-old Bernard Kennedy.

Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said first responders found him wounded outside a home around 9:07 p.m. He died at the scene.

No further information has been released.