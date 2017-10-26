LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a stabbing suspect is charged with murder.
George County Sheriff Keith Havard tells WLOX-TV that 24-year-old Arron Jeffery Gill was arrested at a house in Lucedale on Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m. The sheriff’s department said in a statement that Gill ran from the scene where deputies found 41-year-old Christopher Cauley dead on Tuesday.
Havard says the weapon used to kill Cauley has not been recovered.
It is unclear if Gill has an attorney.
___
Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com