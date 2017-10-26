Share story

By
The Associated Press

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a stabbing suspect is charged with murder.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard tells WLOX-TV that 24-year-old Arron Jeffery Gill was arrested at a house in Lucedale on Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m. The sheriff’s department said in a statement that Gill ran from the scene where deputies found 41-year-old Christopher Cauley dead on Tuesday.

Havard says the weapon used to kill Cauley has not been recovered.

It is unclear if Gill has an attorney.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

___

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com

The Associated Press