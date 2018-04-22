OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Gulf Coast high school is considering building a new multimillion dollar football stadium.

The Sun Herald reports that Ocean Springs High School officials are considering spending over $5 million to construct brand new facilities.

Their Greyhound Stadium was built over 50 years ago during what they say was a different time for the school, with fewer students. Now, Ocean Springs has over 5,000 students, 1,000 of whom are athletes.

The school’s athletic director says they have outgrown the stadium and require larger, updated facilities. The field’s turf will also be replaced, and spectator amenities will be upgraded.

In addition to the football team, soccer and lacrosse players utilize the facilities, as well as band members.

The school has not yet determined how the construction will be funded.