COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Teachers in the Columbus Municipal School District soon may see bonuses partly based on their students’ performance on state tests.

The Commercial Dispatch reports bonuses in the district’s Teacher Incentive Pay Plan would be determined by state accountability ratings of school campuses. Mississippi rates public school districts and individual campuses on a letter-grade scale based largely on student performance on benchmark exams.

If the plan is passed as is, certified teachers at district campuses that earn an A rating from the state would get a $2,000 bonus. Teachers at schools that show any improvement would get smaller bonuses. Bonuses would also be paid to assistant teachers and support staff at some campuses. The district would fund the bonuses.

The district will vote on the plan June 11.

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com