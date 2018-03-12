Share story

By
The Associated Press

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will hold a public meeting to discuss its response plan to a fatal infectious deer disease that has been confirmed in the state.

The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release Friday that leading scientists and department employees will discuss the plan for dealing with chronic wasting disease .

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

The department learned Feb. 9 that the disease had been confirmed in Issaquena County. It’s the first time the disease has been found in Mississippi. Officials say genetics showed that the infected white-tailed deer was local, and therefore was infected locally.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Chronic wasting disease affects the brains of deer and related animals, such as elk, moose, and reindeer. There is no known treatment.

The Associated Press