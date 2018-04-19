BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi’s U.S. senators has announced the state has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant to fight the opioid crisis.

WLOX-TV reported Thursday that the state Department of Mental Health Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services will use the Opioid State Targeted Response grant to build on prevention strategies.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says the grant funding will allow Mississippi to expand prevention and treatment options.

The grants are intended to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet treatment needs and support recovery activities in order to reduce opioid overdose-related deaths.

The Opioid State Targeted Response grant funding is authorized under the 21st Century Cures Act and provided through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Mississippi received an initial $3.58 million STR grant in 2017.

