JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s sprint toward legalized sports betting has begun.

The state Gaming Commission on Thursday proposed rules to govern sports books at Mississippi’s 28 licensed casinos.

The public has 25 days to make comments.

The commission could vote on the rules at its next scheduled meeting on June 21, which means casinos could start taking bets in late July.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.

Mississippi in 2017 changed its law to allow sports betting as part of a bill legalizing and regulating fantasy sports.

Under the proposed rules, casinos would pay state and local taxes worth 12 percent of the wagers minus the payouts. Bets could only be taken in casinos.