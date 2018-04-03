PARCHMAN, Miss. (AP) — Autopsies are being done on two inmates who were found dead in separate cells at a Mississippi prison.

The state Department of Corrections says in a news release that the deaths are under investigation, and authorities don’t believe there is a connection between the two cases.

The release says 29-year-old Michael Montrell Norwood and 28-year-old Milton Craig were found unresponsive Monday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Norwood was serving 15 years for three crimes in Panola County. His sentence began in February 2014 on convictions of selling marijuana, shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault

Craig was serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of armed robbery in Hinds County. His sentence started in February 2011.