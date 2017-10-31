GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Power has sent a crew of people to Massachusetts to help other utility companies after a powerful storm traveled struck the area late Sunday and early Monday.

WDAM-TV reports the power company sent nearly 90 crew members toward the northeast Tuesday morning. Officials report more than 1.5 million customers are without power across New England, with more than 30,000 of those in Massachusetts.

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma, Mississippi Power crews restored electricity to more than 17,000 Georgia Power customers. And, earlier this month, Georgia assisted storms crews on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Nate, helping to restore nearly 22,000 customers.

Mississippi Power Vice President Nicole Faulk says anytime another utility faces a disaster, the company is always ready to lend its support.

