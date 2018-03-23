STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police chief says his officers will stop following what he called an “unwritten rule” that gives fellow law enforcement officers a break not offered to civilians suspected of driving under the influence.

Starkville Police Chief Frank Nichols made this announcement on Thursday after his department decided not to ticket a drunken Columbus police officer during a traffic stop. He calls that a bad judgment call.

News outlets report that a Starkville police officer pulled over a part-time Columbus officer on March 9 after he was seen swerving between lanes. A breath test showed the presence of alcohol, but no ticket was issued. The chief didn’t say if any of the officers involved would face discipline.