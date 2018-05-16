FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police chief has announced his immediate retirement after more than 30 years of service.
Multiple news outlets report Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey announced the decision in a statement Wednesday. He did not provide details on why he is leaving.
He says it’s been a privilege and honor to serve the city where he began his career in 1988. He left in 2000 to work as an investigator with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. He returned to Flowood to serve as police chief in January 2015.
McCluskey says Capt. Ricky McMillian will lead the department until a permanent replacement is found.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
Flowood is a suburb of Jackson, Mississippi.