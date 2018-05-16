FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police chief has announced his immediate retirement after more than 30 years of service.

Multiple news outlets report Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey announced the decision in a statement Wednesday. He did not provide details on why he is leaving.

He says it’s been a privilege and honor to serve the city where he began his career in 1988. He left in 2000 to work as an investigator with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. He returned to Flowood to serve as police chief in January 2015.

McCluskey says Capt. Ricky McMillian will lead the department until a permanent replacement is found.

Flowood is a suburb of Jackson, Mississippi.