TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A push for greater diversity in a Mississippi city’s police advisory board has yielded the board’s second black member.

Bridgette Wilson was nominated by Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton and approved by the City Council Tuesday night. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Wilson is also the board’s second female member.

The advisory board was formed nearly a year ago and has been criticized for its nearly all-white composition. The push by the mayor’s office to expand the advisory board from nine to 11 members aims to address the lack of diversity. The mayor still has to nominate an 11th member.

Wilson is a corporate risk manager for North Mississippi Health Services. She is also going through a three-month citizens police academy by the city’s police department.

