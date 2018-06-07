COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer on administrative leave following a fatal shooting has been suspended without pay for the second time in a year.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Columbus Police Officer Jared Booth is suspended for 28 working days without pay. The City Council voted Tuesday to unanimously suspend Booth for conduct unbecoming of a police officer. It’s unclear what that conduct was.

Booth was suspended last June for violating the department’s social media policy by making posts considered racist or sexually explicit. Booth is on administrative leave for the Nov. 4 shooting death of 24-year-old Raymond Davis.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the administrative leave makes it unclear when the suspension will start. Booth also was put on six-month probation.

