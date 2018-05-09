JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of Mississippi National Guardsmen based in Tupelo are leaving to take part in security operations along the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to a release from the National Guard, 25 troops from Company C of the 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment will conduct a sendoff ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tupelo Army Aviation Support Facility.

The Clarion-Ledger reports the group is deploying for three weeks as a part of Operation Guardian Support, a joint security operation along the Southwest border. Three Mississippi UH-72 Lakota helicopters will provide aerial surveillance support to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Border Patrol during the assignment.

This is the fourth time the Mississippi unit has been sent to support the Southwest border security operations.

