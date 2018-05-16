MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A former city administrator is edging out a former mayor for the Democratic nomination to run for mayor in a southwest Mississippi City.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that Quordiniah Lockley leads Zach Patterson by four votes out of more than 1,150 cast, after 16 affidavit ballots were counted Wednesday.

Patterson could ask for a recount.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican Tommy McKenzie in the June 19 general election. McKenzie is currently the city’s selectman at-large.

McComb has an unusual form of government for Mississippi, calling its city board members selectmen and electing officials at a different time than others.

Republican Mayor Whitney Rawlings isn’t seeking another term.

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com