MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A former city administrator is edging out a former mayor for the Democratic nomination to run for mayor in a southwest Mississippi City.
The Enterprise-Journal reports that Quordiniah Lockley leads Zach Patterson by four votes out of more than 1,150 cast, after 16 affidavit ballots were counted Wednesday.
Patterson could ask for a recount.
The Democratic nominee will face Republican Tommy McKenzie in the June 19 general election. McKenzie is currently the city’s selectman at-large.
McComb has an unusual form of government for Mississippi, calling its city board members selectmen and electing officials at a different time than others.
Republican Mayor Whitney Rawlings isn’t seeking another term.
___
Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com