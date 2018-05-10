TERRY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi man who was electrocuted has been identified.

WLBT-TV reported Thursday that Hinds County Sheriff’s officials identified 25-year-old Christopher Bias as the man who was electrocuted.

Major Pete Luke says a dump truck loaded with asphalt touched an overhead power line, causing the truck to be electrically charged.

News outlets report a paving company was working on a private driveway when the incident occurred. Authorities say co-workers attempted CPR on the victim, but he did not respond.

Luke says this appears to be a tragic accident.