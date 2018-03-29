GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Delta man who escaped from a county jail has been arrested in Texas after three months on the run.

Assistant Washington County Chief Deputy Percy Miles tells The Delta Democrat-Times that Lorenzo Dye was captured Saturday in San Antonio.

Miles says he doesn’t know how San Antonio officers came to arrest Dye.

Four jail guards were charged with aiding Dye’s escape Dec. 31. Donald Fields, Craig Brown, George Lyles and Anthony Phillip are each free on $80,000 bail. No trial dates have been set.

Bexar County jail records show Dye faces drug, evading arrest and resisting arrest charges in Texas. No lawyer is listed.

Previous Mississippi charges include carjacking, kidnapping, aggravated assault and armed robbery. Miles says he doesn’t know when Dye will return to Mississippi.

___

Information from: Delta Democrat-Times, http://www.ddtonline.com