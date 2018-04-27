GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man wanted for questioning in the February slaying of another man has been found in Florida.

Cornell Smith was found Thursday morning in Escambia County, Florida. Pass Christian Police Chief Timothy Hendricks tells news outlets that Smith may have important information about the slaying of 60-year-old Kenneth Charlot.

Charlot had been reported missing on Feb. 1 when his family checked the home where he lived alone and noticed “things did not look right.” His body was found near some Gulfport woods the next day, and police immediately suspected foul play.

The sheriff says Smith also is a suspect in a Feb. 11 aggravated assault in Mississippi that left the victim with “substantial head and facial injuries.”