TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2016 shooting death of a taxi driver.
Lee County District Attorney John Weddle says 25-year-old Leonta Gates of Tupelo pleaded guilty Friday to capital murder in the death of 55-year-old Charlie Williams.
Williams responded to a call for a ride in Tupelo on May 13, 2016. His body was found outside the city and his taxi was found at a park.
Two days later, Gates was accused of robbing two people at a convenience store and was soon captured.
Weddle says Gates pleaded guilty after a judge ruled Gates was competent to stand trial.
Gates also pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 80 years in prison.