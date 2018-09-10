MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with using an ax and a rifle to kill five people in rural Alabama has signed a document saying he wants to plead guilty.
Court records show Derrick Dearman of Lucedale, Mississippi, signed a document last week saying he plans to plead guilty in killings that occurred two years ago near Citronelle.
The town is located in southwest Alabama about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Mobile.
A trial would still have to be held under state law because the 29-year-old man plans to plead guilty to capital murder, which carries a potential death penalty.
Dearman is accused of killing the five people at a home where his estranged girlfriend was staying. Dearman has told reporters he was high on methamphetamine at the time.