GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Mississippi man found guilty of molesting two Louisiana girls in 2015 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office says 33-year-old Billy Joe Howard, of Kiln, was convicted last week of sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13 and indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13.

Authorities say the victims were ages 11 and 7 when the abuse occurred.

According to evidence presented at trial, Howard met the children after meeting their mothers through a dating website.

State District Judge Henry Sullivan sentenced Howard on Thursday to 40 years for the sexual battery and 20 years for the indecent behavior. He ordered the sentences to run consecutively, given that there were two separate victims and crimes.