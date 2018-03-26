OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man faces 10 years to life in prison after a federal jury convicted him of human trafficking and transporting a minor across state lines to engage in prostitution.
A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 31-year-old Raymorris Asencio was found guilty last week after the victim testified against him.
FBI agents and task force officers from Oxford, Hattiesburg, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana were able to rescue the minor from a hotel room in Baton Rouge last year after local citizens spotted the child and reported concerns to police.
Asencio also faces a fine of up to $250,000.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive