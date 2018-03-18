DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a body pulled from the water of the Florida Panhandle was that of a Mississippi man who apparently drowned.

The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office identified the victim Sunday as 43-year-old Roscoe Brooks of Shannon, Mississippi.

A witness said Brooks appeared to be in trouble when spotted with a boogie board in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

A lifeguard and a beach attendant attempt to rescue Brooks, but he was unconscious when they reached him.

The attempted CPR when they pulled Brooks ashore. He was pronounced dead at a hospital emergency room.