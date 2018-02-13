MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Police say the Mississippi man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy who was visiting his home has been charged.
Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley tells The Sun Herald of Biloxi that what started out as an argument between 22-year-old Jeylen Fountain and 16-year-old Xavier Davison who was visiting Fountain quickly turned fatal Friday night. Xavier was shot once in the chest and died at a hospital.
Ashley declined to answer the newspaper’s question on what the argument was about. Fountain turned himself in to police on Saturday and was charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence, but the Jackson County jail docket on Monday afternoon listed Fountain as charged with murder.
Fountain is being held without bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Amazon’s delivery dream is a nightmare for FedEx and UPS | Commentary
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A 14-story hotel at the entrance to Pike Place Market? Not so fast, say opponents VIEW
- Many top free-agent pitchers are there for the taking — and the Mariners should sign one | Larry Stone
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com