MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Police say the Mississippi man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy who was visiting his home has been charged.

Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley tells The Sun Herald of Biloxi that what started out as an argument between 22-year-old Jeylen Fountain and 16-year-old Xavier Davison who was visiting Fountain quickly turned fatal Friday night. Xavier was shot once in the chest and died at a hospital.

Ashley declined to answer the newspaper’s question on what the argument was about. Fountain turned himself in to police on Saturday and was charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence, but the Jackson County jail docket on Monday afternoon listed Fountain as charged with murder.

Fountain is being held without bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

