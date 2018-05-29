RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is accused of groping one female jogger and following another in separate incidents.

News outlets report 48-year-old Ronald Bryant turned himself in to Ridgeland police on Monday, following the two incidents reported Saturday.

A woman told police she was jogging on a multipurpose trail along the Natchez Trace when a man grabbed both of her buttocks, said he was sorry and then got into a green Kia SUV. That same day, a woman jogging in Belhaven told Jackson police a man followed in a green Kia SUV.

She was able to get his tag number, and Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says they were able to identify a suspect.

Bryant is charged with disturbing the public peace. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.