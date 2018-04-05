VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi library is looking for a name for an oversized teddy bear that sits in its children’s department.

The Vicksburg Post reported Tuesday that the caramel-colored bear in the Warren County Vicksburg Public Library is becoming a fixture for children but is lacking a name.

Therefore, the library if holding a bear-naming contest through April 30 for the donated F.A.O. Schwarz stuffed animal.

Librarian Marie Cunningham says thus far they have gotten upward of 60 responses and that plans are to announce the bear’s chosen name in May.

There are no limits to submissions, which can be made at the library or through its Facebook page.

