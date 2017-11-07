JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three special elections for state legislative seats are on the ballot in Mississippi.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Five candidates are running in Senate District 10 in parts of Marshall and Tate counties, where Democratic Sen. Bill Stone of Holly Springs resigned to take another government job.
Three people are on the ballot in House District 38 in parts of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties. Longtime Democratic Rep. Tyrone Ellis of Starkville retired.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW
Three are running in House District 54 in parts of Warren and Yazoo counties. Republican Rep. Alex Monsour of Vicksburg left the House to become a city alderman.
If runoffs are needed, they will be Nov. 28.
Candidates in special elections run without party labels but frequently tell voters their political preference.