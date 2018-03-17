JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers want to open one of the state’s richest tax incentive programs to smaller projects.

Senate Bill 2479, which now awaits Gov. Phil Bryant’s signature or veto, would allow local governments to cut property taxes by two-thirds on economic development projects worth $60 million or more.

Right now, a project must be worth $100 million or more to qualify. Although any piece of real estate or equipment can only get a break for 10 years, industries could use the break on expansions for 30 years.

Called a fee-in-lieu agreement, the reduction can be worth tens of millions of dollars to the largest industries. Madison County, for example, reduced Nissan Motor Co.’s property taxes nearly $70 million from 2004 to 2015, according to figures provided by the county’s tax assessor.