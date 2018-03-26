JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers on Monday approved most remaining parts of the state budget for the year beginning July 1, but a dispute over rules for the state-federal Medicaid program lingered into the evening.

Failure to pass the bills could spark a special session to pass a budget and give Gov. Phil Bryant full control of how the program is run. The program provides health care for 1-in-4 Mississippi residents. The House on Sunday sent the Medicaid budget back for more talks, with representatives saying they wanted an agreement on a separate bill governing who gets paid for providing health care and how. Those talks consumed much of the day Monday. The Senate again passed the $6 billion Medicaid budget, which includes more than $900 million in state money.

Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Brice Wiggins, a Pascagoula Republican, said three Senate negotiators have signed a conference report on the second measure, known as the technical amendments bill. House negotiators continued seeking a revised deal, though.

“It’s a lot of talk at this point, not much else,” said Rep. Jason White, a West Republican leading negotiations for that group.

Other parts of the budget, though, went to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto, including the state’s K-12 education budget. House Bill 1592 provides $2.2 billion in state money for school spending in the budget year beginning July 1. The Mississippi Adequate Education Program, as the public school funding formula is called, will get a slight increase to pay higher health insurance costs for teachers.

Lawmakers will spend another $2.5 million on a program that pays for 4-year-olds to attend preschool, allowing expansion beyond the current 14 communities that the program serves. Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, an Oxford Republican, told senators that should allow the state to serve another thousand children, bringing the total served to 3,000.

The state will spend more on teacher bonuses for schools that get As and Bs in the state’s rating system or go up a grade. Tollison said that shows more schools are performing well.

It’s the largest part of the $6.1 billion budget that legislators are pushing through in the closing days of the 2018 regular session. Lawmakers continued talks

The Legislature also voted Sunday for the state to borrow more than $250 million, including:

— $82.3 million for university projects;

— $50 million to replace local bridges;

— $45 million for improvements at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula;

— $36 million for state agency buildings;

— $25 million for community colleges.