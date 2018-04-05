BELDEN, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is charging owners of a northeast Mississippi trailer park with illegal discrimination for evicting an interracial married couple and their children.

HUD said Thursday that Linda and Gene Baker wouldn’t rent a trailer in their Belden park to a couple after discovering one is African American.

The Clarion Ledger reported in 2016 that Gene Baker rented to Erica Flores Dunahoo before meeting her husband, Stanley Hoskins, who is black. Baker evicted the family after meeting Hoskins.

Baker told the Clarion Ledger he evicted the couple because “the neighbors were giving me such a problem.”

An administrative law judge could fine the Bakers, order them to pay damages and attorney fees to the couple, or order other steps.