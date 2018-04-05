BELDEN, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is charging owners of a northeast Mississippi trailer park with illegal discrimination for evicting an interracial married couple and their children.
HUD said Thursday that Linda and Gene Baker wouldn’t rent a trailer in their Belden park to a couple after discovering one is African American.
The Clarion Ledger reported in 2016 that Gene Baker rented to Erica Flores Dunahoo before meeting her husband, Stanley Hoskins, who is black. Baker evicted the family after meeting Hoskins.
Baker told the Clarion Ledger he evicted the couple because “the neighbors were giving me such a problem.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
An administrative law judge could fine the Bakers, order them to pay damages and attorney fees to the couple, or order other steps.