NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not reconsider the case of a man convicted of an armed robbery in which a teenager was killed.

The Natchez Democrat reports that the attack happened in December 2014. In August 2016, Eddie Minor III was found guilty of armed robbery and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The state Supreme Court upheld the conviction in November 2017, and justices said Thursday that they would not revisit the case.

Minor was also charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jessie E. Taylor, but jurors in 2016 could not agree on a verdict and a mistrial was declared.

Minor said his armed robbery conviction relied on uncorroborated testimony from Emmanuel Latham, who was also tried for armed robbery and murder in the case.