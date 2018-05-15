GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A jury in Mississippi has found no wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy by a sheriff’s deputy in 2017.
News outlets report the Harrison County grand jury released its decision Monday in the shooting of 15-year-old Seth William Johnson at his home in November. A partial report from the jury says it regrets the “unfortunate incident” but finds no criminal conduct was involved by the county sheriff’s department.
Sheriff Troy Peterson had said Johnson was shot in the chest after deputies had been called out on a complaint that he had stolen a vehicle. Peterson said Johnson had a knife when deputies confronted him. Johnson died at a hospital. The deputy’s name was not released.
Peterson said no one else was injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
- Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1