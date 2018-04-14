JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A stretch of road in Mississippi is being named the “Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway” — the same nickname given last year to another road connecting with it in southern Arkansas.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday signed House Bill 1150 , which puts the nickname on a portion of U.S. Highway 82 that runs through the cities of Greenville and Leland.

In 2017, Arkansas lawmakers designated U.S. Highway 65 as the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway.

The two highways intersect on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River.

A group called the Delta Rhythm ‘N’ Bayous Alliance is promoting the idea of developing music-themed tourist attractions between Greenville, Mississippi, and Pine Bluff, Arkansas. The highway nickname is part of that concept.