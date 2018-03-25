JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A dispute over rules for Mississippi’s state-federal Medicaid health insurance program is threatening the budget for the program.

The Mississippi House sent the budget back Sunday for more talks with the Senate on a voice vote, demanding the Senate agree on rules for the program before the House approves the $6 billion budget for the program.

House members have been seeking, among other things, another opportunity for the state’s hospitals to bid on part of the Medicaid program’s managed care business. The Senate is resisting that demand after the Medicaid agency rejected a bid from a hospital group last summer.

If the House and Senate can’t agree on rules, all the existing rules would end June 30, giving Gov. Phil Bryant full control of the program, subject to federal approvals.