JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has passed a bill requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men.
The provision was added to House Bill 1241 , which would ban local governments from creating their own employment laws. For example, a city council could not set a higher local minimum wage.
On Friday, Democratic Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson persuaded the House to insert an equal pay requirement. However, there was a dispute over an amendment offered by another lawmaker, and that delayed a vote on the bill.
On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon persuaded the House to revise Clarke’s equal pay proposal and pass the bill. He said he was trying to help, not hurt, Clarke’s cause.
The bill goes to the Senate for more debate.