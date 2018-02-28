JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has killed a bill that sought to regulate public hospital boards after problems at a Mississippi Gulf Coast community hospital system.

The House rejected Senate Bill 2614 Wednesday by a 53-56 vote, although it was held over for the possibility of more debate. The bill would define conflicts of interest for community hospital board members.

The measure comes after board members at Singing River Health System were criticized for having financial links to the system and its hospitals in Pascagoula and Ocean Springs. Singing River failed to pay into its pension system between 2009 and 2014 without telling employees and retirees.

A federal judge in January ruled in favor of the hospital system’s $156 million pension settlement, though opponents say the settlement is insufficient.