JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The leader of one of the most important committees in the Mississippi House of Representatives is retiring.
House Education Chairman John Moore, a Brandon Republican, announced Friday that he will step down effective Sunday. Moore says he decided to retire following heart bypass surgery that caused him to miss part of the 2017 legislative session.
Gov. Phil Bryant will set a special election to replace Moore, which means his Rankin County district could go unrepresented for a significant fraction of the upcoming legislative session, beginning Jan. 2.
It also opens the question of whom House Speaker Philip Gunn will appoint to lead the Education Committee, which has been a forum for major legislation since Republicans took control of the Legislature in 2011.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
Moore has served in the House since 1996.